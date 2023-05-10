Another great line-up this week at Main Stage

Starting with ‘Drinking & Thinking Trivia’ with your hosts Tay and Sam. Thursday May 11, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, winning team gets the pot and bragging rights. 21 & over.

Friday May 12 is ‘Latin Night: Mother’s Day Celebration’ at Main Stage. Featuring Grupo Signo 12, Nana’s Tacos will also be here. Music starts at 9 p.m., $20 cover. 21 and over.

Local Honey is back at Main Stage, Saturday May 13, 9 p.m. You don’t want to miss this killer reggae band, they’ll bringing the funk and always keep the dance floor packed. No cover 21 and over. They will be joined by Mad Honey Food Truck for all your hunger needs.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts ‘Beer School,’ collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, ‘Beer School’ is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close.