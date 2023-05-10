Dr. Karmen Smith reminds you that you are Buddha Full!

With her powerful message of self-love and spiritual growth, Dr. Karmen Smith has helped people rediscover their inner wisdom and initiate healing with her own story of transformation.

Dr. Karmen Smith LCSW DD, a licensed clinical social worker and ordained metaphysical minister, teaches that everyone has the potential for enlightenment and inner peace. Dr. Smith emphasizes the significance of self-awareness and mindfulness in achieving personal growth. Her approach incorporates Western psychology with Eastern spirituality to help individuals deepen their understanding of themselves and their place in the world. She has developed a unique approach to mindfulness-based therapy called The "i AM" Solution: Simple Practices to Transform Fear back to Love (available on Amazon). Her teachings are focused on helping individuals tap into their wisdom and cultivate inner peace by knowing who they are.

Dr. Smith believes that everyone has their own unique path to spiritual fulfillment, which requires a non-judgmental attitude towards oneness. Her teachings remind us that we are all capable of finding inner peace, enlightenment, and our divine Self - We are all Buddha full.

Yavapai College will be showcasing her art, May, June and July at the Sedona Campus. Her display of Buddha’s represent her healing journey when police shootings and the trauma of racism cause dis-ease. Dr. Smith needed to connect with her inner Buddha. Dr. Karmen Smith began making Buddhas beautiful as a way of creating a meditative activity where she could transmute hate into love and peace. Dr. Smith embellished more than 1000 Buddha’s from 2015-2022 some will be on display at Yavapai College. “When my son’s hurt turned into anger and depression we went on a loving road trip of healing. We handed out cards saying encouraging and loving things to all we encountered. Our intention during chaos is to be extremely loving which is who we truly are.” She emphasizes the importance of self-care, self-love, and at the same time seeing that we are ONE LOVE. Being Buddha Full means recognizing and embracing your own inner wisdom, compassion, and strength. By practicing mindfulness and compassion towards oneself and the whole, anyone can become Buddha Full. Dr. Karmen Smith reminds us that we are all capable of achieving this state of being and living a fulfilling life filled with love, peace, and joy.Healing from past trauma or negative experiences can be a difficult journey. Dr. Karmen Smith suggests embracing self-compassion and forgiveness as two major steps to moving forward. It is important to acknowledge that healing is a process, not an instant fix or destination. Therefore, patience with oneself along the way is key. Remember that every step taken towards healing is progress and should be celebrated.

The upcoming art exhibit reception will be at Yavapai College on May 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. The community college in Sedona is located at 4215 Arts Village Drive. For more information, call 928-649-4275.