Film Fest presents ‘Other People’s Children’ premiere May 12-18

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Other People’s Children’ showing May 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

When dedicated high school teacher Rachel (Virginie Efira) falls in love with Ali (Roschdy Zem), it’s not long before she also falls for his four-year-old daughter Leila. The adolescent giddiness of Rachel and Ali’s late-night rendezvous and secret sleepovers evolves into the familiar warmth of family picnics and after-school pickups.

Although she feels like a mother, Rachel is not allowed to forget that Lelia is another woman’s daughter. She begins to long for a child of her own, but as a 40-something woman, she is abundantly aware that she has limited time to begin a family. Rachel must decide whether to embrace the inherent entanglements of her current situation, including the looming presence of Ali’s ex-wife Alice (Chiara Mastroanni) or strike out again on her own.

‘Other People’s Children’ becomes a soulful, sexy, and resolutely grown-up story of the elusive quest for agency and belonging.

Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, May 12, 14 and 15 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, May 16 and 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.