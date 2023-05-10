Obituary: Frankie F. Lightfoot Tatum Evans Symmonds

Frankie F. Lightfoot Tatum Evans Symmonds



1939 - 2023

Frankie F. Lightfoot, Tatum, Evans, Symmonds Our loving mother, Frankie passed away Feb. 8, 2023.

She was born as a twin to Carl and Zula Lightfoot July 8, 1939, in Williams, Arizona.





At a young age the family moved to the Verde Valley. She attended numerous schools - Oak Creek Elementary and Cottonwood High School.



In 1956 she married our Dad, Clarence G. Tatum, who at the time was in the Marines. They lived on numerous military bases in California, until he joined the California Highway Patrol. They settled in Barstow and welcomed three children.





They always came back to the Verde Valley every summer to visit family and friends.

In 1973 they moved back to Arizona. Home was a house on Brockett Ranch. The love and fondness for horses made it possible for her to ride again. She belonged to Side-Saddle-Etts, a riding group based in Camp Verde. She performed with the drill team in numerous parades and rodeos across Arizona. As time moved on things changed in her life.



As Frankie Evans she found employment at Marcus J. Lawrence Hospital.



She met and married Max Symmonds, her adventures included retirement and travels across the states and numerous camping trips.





It is with great sadness after 32 years of marriage, Max passed away 15 days after her death.







She is now survived by Brenda (Cal) Nicholson, Calvin (Vicki) Tatum, Nancy (Bill) Phillips, grandchildren Brock (Brenda) Lane, Colby (Rochelle) Lane, Dake Lane, Shaydee (Tracy) Tye, Sheena (Ray) Ivy, Samantha (Scott) Dickson, Kameron (Jerusha) Phillips, Sarah (Steven) Carrazo, great-grandchildren Tyler Bingham, Eli Lane, Lily Lane, Roxy Lane, Chloe Tye, Tiffany, Aubrie Dickson, Kaleb and Jazzlyn Phillips, three great-great-grandchildren, sister Raynell Sumner, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A family celebration of life is planned at a later date.



Information provided by the family.