Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announce spring 2023 tour with a stop in Prescott Valley

Danny Zelisko Presents Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette – coming to Prescott Valley on Tuesday, May 30 at Findlay Toyota Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at the arena box office and on Ticketmaster.com.

“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Ringo affirmed. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

2022 was a busy year for Ringo that included spring and Fall tour dates with his All Starr band. Ringo also released EP3 on Sept. 16, 2022 and on Nov. 18, 2022 EP3 was issued on 10” vinyl and blue cassette and accompanied with a new music video, ‘Everyone and Everything.’ On Nov. 25, 2022, ‘Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019’ (Roccabella via BFD/The Orchard) was released on Blu Ray, DVD, CD and a special yellow double vinyl. In addition, Ringo created 500 life-sized ‘Peace and Love’ sculptures of his iconic hand symbol. These were sold exclusively through Julien’s Auctions to benefit the Lotus Foundation (JuliensAuctions.com.)

