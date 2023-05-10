Sedona Camera Club presents ‘Wild Africa: Engaging Stories and Amazing Images’ May 22

Join the Sedona Camera Club for a workshop by professional photographer and safari leader Shem Compion. The workshop will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2, Sedona. Doors open at 9:45 a.m.

Shem Compion has been photographing for over 23 years. His adventurous life has led him up numerous volcanos, he’s lived in a LandRover for seven months and built specialized photographic hides, all in pursuit of images of relevance. He shares his passion and experiences with his guests, whom he guides to remote corners of Africa via C4 Photo Safaris. C4 specializes in wildlife and cultural safaris and is committed to conservation and education of the next generation of African photographers. Visit C4PhotoSafaris.com for more information.

Compion’s images have been recognized and published globally and he co-produced an acclaimed documentary, ‘Zero to Zero.’ To date, he has published seven books. A native of Africa, Shem is a Fellow of the Royal Geographic Society.

Workshop Agenda: 10 - 10:45 a.m. - Presentation: Composing for Feel 10:45 - 11 a.m. - Break 11 - 11:45 a.m. - Presentation: Safari in Africa - Unchartered 11:45 - 12:45 p.m. - Light lunch 12:45 - 2:15 p.m. - Image review, limited to 20 participants 2:15 - 2:45 p.m. - Presentation: Constructing an Image into Words

Participants can attend part or all of the day. The workshop is free & includes lunch. RSVP to Special_Events@SedonaCamera.Club by Friday, May 12.

This workshop will primarily cater to photographers. Shem will also introduce his company, Nurture Africa, which specializes in luxury family safaris and holidays for small groups of up to ten people. NurtureAfrica.Travel/



This workshop, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, is free. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills. Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to SedonaCamera.Club.