Sedona’s art exhibit celebrates quilting May 11

The city invites the public to save the date for its next artist reception on Thursday, May 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers and Vultee Conference Room at City Hall. On display are 42 colorful quilts created by over 20 members of Sedona’s Red Rock Quilters Guild. Special music guest will be Rob MacMullan.

Many of these artists are award-winning quilters who have exhibited all over Arizona and the U.S. The wide variety of work includes modern, pictorial, abstract and traditional quilts. A few of the many techniques used are paper-piecing, applique, painting, embellishment and mixed media, as well as free motion, hand and long arm quilting.

Numbering over 60 members, the Red Rock Quilters Guild has been around since 1986. For over 37 years, their motto has been “Caring and Sharing.” As a group they come together to share their love of quilting, learn new skills and ideas and to care for the community through various service projects including donating quilts to charities. The first Monday of each month from October through May, members demonstrate hand work and are available to talk about quilting at the Sedona Historical Museum.



“I am very pleased to present a display of textile arts created by the Red Rock Quilters. I am amazed at the number of artisan quilters that have come together in our small community. I hope the public will take time to visit this varied and intricate, handmade exhibit,” said Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi.

This exhibit runs through August 31. Viewings are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, or for more information on the City Hall Art Rotation Program, please contact Lattanzi at 928-203-5078 or NLattanzi@SedonaAZ.gov.