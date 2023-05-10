SIFF presents ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ premiere May 12-18

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ showing May 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ — which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements — recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words: the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood.

The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease.

Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.

With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 12, 13, 14 and 15 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 16, 17 and 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.