Unauthorized Comedy performs Merry May Feelings on May 16 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre

The Unauthorized Happiness Improv team is ready to rumble for their comedy show at Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

May is a great time of year, summer starts, school ends, we get to celebrate Mother's Day, how could May get any better? Improv of course!

Folks who have never been to an improv show are encouraged to come to the show, as well as improv audience veterans. Attending the event is a fun and social way to get out and laugh with friends, family or coworkers. All you have to do is sit back and listen for a cue from the host on stage for a ‘suggestion from the audience’. This is the part where audience members shout out a (clean) suggestion. Sometimes the host will ask for specific suggestions, such as a location (‘The Louvre!’), occupation (‘Video Game Designer!’), or a thing (‘Flux Capacitor!’). Then, the improv team takes your suggestion and makes three-minute comedy scenes on-the-spot.

Once again, limited edition Unauthorized Happiness fan t-shirts will be available for purchase at the May show for only $30. Fan t-shirts include an original UH cry-laughing emoji made by Chuck, and are 100% cotton printed on high quality brands, Next Level and Bella + Canvas. “I always get excited to wear my fan shirt to the show”, says Skylar Fisch, a proud 13-year-old UH Improv fan.

The Unauthorized Happiness Team invites everyone out to celebrate the gift of community, being social and being alive by rebelliously having fun on a weeknight. Tuesdays turned out to be the night of choice for performances, because it’s the only day that all the troupe members were available to get together. It works out for them, and for the community, too. Because UH wants hanging-out-on-weekdays to make a come-back. "Tuesdays should not only be about tacos," says UH Player Jonathan Bonner, "Tuesdays are for the laughs!"

Giving back to the community is one of Unauthorized Happiness’s top values. One way they reciprocate their gratitude is by giving away a pair of complimentary tickets during each show so that someone in the community can laugh free-of-charge at a future show. All you have to do in order to be a contender, is shout out a family-friendly suggestion at one of their shows. After the last game is played, the troupe huddles on stage to choose their favorite suggestion of the night, announcing the winner right then, on stage. Winners should stick around after the show and meet with Bekah to ensure their name gets added to the winner’s list. Bekah will be easy to spot; she is the player who is Bekah, and will be wearing a UH shirt with her name on the left sleeve. Congratulations to April's winner Jakob Breitling for shouting out the suggestion of "Crab-Fisher" used in the Interview game!

Unauthorized Happiness Team members include Bekah Hinds, Chuck Tyler, Alissa Tyler, Jonathan Bonner, Carlo Habash, Allyraa Creevay and Angie Arndt.

Shows are rated PG, as the troupe does their best to watch their mouth for family-friendly content. Shows run approximately 90 minutes, with a ten-minute intermission. The theatre’s concessions are available before and during the show, serving beer, wine, popcorn and snacks.

Showtime is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located at 2030 W. St Rt 89A in West Sedona, across the street from Harkins Movie Theater. Tickets are $15. Come by the box office at Mary D. Fisher Theatre to buy tickets in advance. Purchase online at SedonaFilmFestival.org or call 928-282-1177 to order by phone.

To stay in touch with the troupe, subscribe to their monthly newsletter via their website UnauthorizedHappiness.com. Follow them on Instagram at @UH_Improv.