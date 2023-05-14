INFLUENCER: Tricia Lewis leads Cottonwood marketing
By Cindy Cole
Originally Published: May 14, 2023 2:39 a.m.
-
Most Read
- UPDATE: Man burned in house fire
- Lawsuit claims negligence by city, county in teen’s 2021 death
- The People Have Spoken: Haunted Group restaurants rake in awards
- Driver crashes into a home, faces DUI charges in Rimrock
- Man injured, dog dies in house fire
- 2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule
- Welfare check turns into murder investigation
- Blazin’ M Ranch hotel gets OK
- Update: Clarkdale votes to replace bandstand
- Clarkdale to decide on future of iconic, deteriorating gazebo
- Police search for armed suspect in Clarkdale (VIDEO)
- 2 charged with drug trafficking near Cornville school
- New Cottonwood roundabout, paving moves ahead
- UPDATE: Man burned in house fire
- 2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule
- Cottonwood man accused of sex abuse, kidnapping
- Date for teen’s murder trial set
- Lawsuit claims negligence by city, county in teen’s 2021 death
- 'Extremely dangerous' suspect causes manhunt, school lockdown before arrest
- The People Have Spoken: Haunted Group restaurants rake in awards
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: