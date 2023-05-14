Obituary: John "Jack" Dwan

John "Jack" Dwan, 85, of Clarkdale, Arizona died May 8, 2023. He was an active member of Verde Valley Christian Church and volunteered for several years with Verde Valley Caregivers.





Jack and his wife of 37-plus years, Diana, were involved in square dancing with the Cottonwood Roadrunners for many years, and he enjoyed spending time with his daughter Sharlene and his "granddogs" Gracie and Bella.



In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be given to Manzanita Outreach or House of Ruth.



There will be a viewing at Bueler Funeral Home, 255 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, and a memorial service will be held Thursday, May 18, at 11:00 a.m., at Verde Valley Christian Church, with a reception afterwards.



Condolences and memories may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com



Information provided by the funeral home.