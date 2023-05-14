OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Sedona creates tourism board after chamber split Code enforcement under heavy load in Camp Verde Brush fire destroys 3 homes CyberTip leads to arrest over child porn It’s summer and Arizona gas prices sizzle to 3rd-highest in country College library gives away books Update: Clarkdale votes to replace bandstand Asking for Directions: City of Cottonwood seeks General Plan input from the public Camp Verde looks at $3M grant for sewer infrastructure Area youth earn record $820,000 at fair auction

Subscribe Now
Sun, May 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: John "Jack" Dwan

Originally Published: May 14, 2023 midnight

John "Jack" Dwan, 85, of Clarkdale, Arizona died May 8, 2023. He was an active member of Verde Valley Christian Church and volunteered for several years with Verde Valley Caregivers.

Jack and his wife of 37-plus years, Diana, were involved in square dancing with the Cottonwood Roadrunners for many years, and he enjoyed spending time with his daughter Sharlene and his "granddogs" Gracie and Bella.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be given to Manzanita Outreach or House of Ruth.

There will be a viewing at Bueler Funeral Home, 255 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, and a memorial service will be held Thursday, May 18, at 11:00 a.m., at Verde Valley Christian Church, with a reception afterwards.

Condolences and memories may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
-
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News