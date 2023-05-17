14th Annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo at Wheeler Park June 3 and 4

On Saturday and Sunday June 3 and 4 the 14th annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo returns to Wheeler Park in downtown Flagstaff. Hullabaloo is a community festival and a celebration of summertime. Hullabaloo has been voted ‘Best Annual Event or Festival’ ten times by Arizona Daily Sun and Flagstaff Live readers. Flagstaff Hullabaloo has raised over $150,000 for local non-profits since 2010. This year Hullabaloo will raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff and Flagstaff Shelter Services.

The Hullabaloo will kick off with the Flagstaff Athletic Club Bike Parade which stages at 9 a.m. at City Hall Solar Lot and departs at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. Joy Cone is sponsoring the Kids Zone and there will also be bungee trampolines, face painting, live art and much more. Live music on the Findlay Toyota Stage from national, regional and local artists will include North- Carolina based instrumental powerhouse Toubab Krewe, San-Diego Latin/Cumbia masters B-Side Players, California Americana faves Rose’s Pawn Shop, reggae from Boostive, Flagstaff funksters F-Town Sound, jamband groovers Pass The Butter, psychedelic mountain music from Toxic Positivity, Tucson jamrockers Bush League, and bluegrass from two great local outfits: the Roots & Boots Allstar Band and Mountain Time Rambler

Circus Americana will be performing throughout the weekend and Prescott-based Living Folklore will provide giant puppets, stilt-walkers, clowns and children’s parades. The Waste Management Stage will feature Circus Americana, Ballet Folklorico de Colores, Theatrikids, Suzuki Strings and hip-hop from CoCec. Flagstaff’s Lumberyard Brewing and Phoenix’s Four Peaks are the official beer sponsors, while Canyon Diablo Distillery and Cutwater Spirits are the official liquor sponsors and great food will be available from some of Arizona’s best local restaurants and food trucks. There will be costume contests hosted by Bookmans with great prizes going to the winners.

Event sponsors include Greenhouse Productions, Hensley Beverage Company, Lumberyard Brewing, Four Peaks Brewing, Tiny Home Village (Cup Sponsor), High Mountain Health, Warner’s Nursery, Findlay Toyota (Main Stage Sponsor), Joy Cone (Kid’s Zone Sponsor), Swire Coca-Cola, Canyon Diablo Distillery (Liquor Sponsor), Flagstaff Athletic Club (Bike Parade Sponsor), Mountain Spirits Co. (Photo Booth Sponsor), Sunwest Bank, Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center of Northern Arizona, Twin Arrows Navajo Casino & Resort, Bookmans (Costume Contest Sponsor), Karma Sushi & Rainbow’s End (VIP Sponsors), Waste Management (Second Stage Sponsor), Terros Health, Massage Envy, Performance Staffing, Hotel Monte Vista, WT Wealth Management, Eric Boatner-Allstate Insurance, Renewal By Anderson, The Peaks Senior Living Community, Womancare Birth & Breastfeeding, Johanna Klomann CPA, NextCare, Electric Bikes of Flagstaff, Snow Mountain River, Bigfoot BBQ, Fratelli Pizza, Verve Tents & Events (Wristband Sponsor), Peaks Audio, Arizona Music Pro and Niles Radio.

The event begins on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. and will run until 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4 will run from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. The festival is open to all ages. The event is free to the first 250 people with three cans of food to benefit Flagstaff Family Food Center and $18 thereafter. Advanced tickets are available for $15. VIP tickets are available ($175 two-day pass/$110 Saturday/ $85 Sunday) and include a private entrance, a wonderful tented area with seating and a great view of the stage, four drink tokens per day, tastings from Biffs Bagels, Bigfoot BBQ, Twin Arrows, Karma Sushi and many more, a VIP bar, on-site masseuses, and VIP bathrooms.

Tickets are available at Rainbow's End at 12 E Route 66 online at FlagHulla.com.

For more information check out FlagHulla.com or contact Matthew Ziegler at ZMattyZ@gmail.com.