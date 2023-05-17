Exhibition on Screen presents 'Tokyo Stories' May 23

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with ‘Tokyo Stories.’ The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, May 23 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Tokyo Stories’ is a celebration of one of the world’s most creative, dynamic and fascinating cities. Enjoy a thrilling encounter with one of the world’s great art capitals.

Based on a major exhibition at the Ashmolean in Oxford, ‘Tokyo Stories’ spans 400 years of incredibly dynamic art – ranging from the delicate woodblock prints of Hokusai and Hiroshige, to Pop Art posters, contemporary photography, Manga, film, and brand-new artworks that were created on the streets.

The exhibition was a smash-hit five-star success and brought a younger and more diverse audience to the museum. The film uses the exhibition as a launchpad to travel to Tokyo itself and explore the art and artists of the city more fully.

A beautifully illustrated and richly detailed film, looking at a city which has undergone constant destruction and renewal over its 400-year history, resulting in one of the most vibrant and interesting cities on the planet.

“Tokyo has a powerful engine that just doesn’t stop. There is an energy, a particular floating power in Tokyo. Whatever happens, this city gets rebuilt again and continues to move forwards.” — Machida Kumi

The Exhibition on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.