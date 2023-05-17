Film Fest presents ‘How to Be a Good Wife’ premiere May 19-25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of

‘How to Be a Good Wife’ showing May 19-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘How to Be a Good Wife’ — starring Juliette Binoche — was nominated for five César Awards in France, winning for Best Costume Design.

Maintaining a household and stoically submitting to conjugal duty are the skills Paulette Van Der Beck (Juliette Binoche) teaches with fervor in her homemakers institute. Her certainties are shaken when she finds herself widowed and ruined.

Is she rattled by the return of her first love or the wind of freedom in May ’68? What if the good wife finally became a free woman?

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 19, 20 and 22 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 23, 24 and 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.