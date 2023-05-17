Met Live Opera 'Don Giovanni' on screen in Sedona May 20 and 24

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to continue to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2022-2023 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season continues with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s ‘Don Giovanni’ live via simulcast on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and the encore presentation on Wednesday, May 24 at 3 p.m.

Plan to come early as John Steinbrunner will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the LIVE production on Saturday.

Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart’s tragicomedy, re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana Mari´a Martinez, and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni’s conquests — Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina — and tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio.

The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before the live Saturday simulcast. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.