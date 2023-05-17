Peruvian Safari: Photographing Winged Wonders of the Highlands

Alice Madar has developed a love of bird photography, and is especially drawn to hummingbird photography. In 2022, she spent three weeks in Peru photographing more than 180 different species of birds, including nearly 50 hummingbird species. Come see her photographs and hear her stories about Peru’s spectacular birds, some of their surprising habits, and efforts being made to protect them. Wednesday, May 24, 6 p.m. Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, AZ. Social time is at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by Northern AZ Audubon. All are invited to this free event! NorthernArizonaAudubon.org.