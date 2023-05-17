Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Best of Enemies’ premiere May 21

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of ‘Best of Enemies’ showing in Sedona on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

David Harewood and Zachary Quinto play feuding political rivals in James Graham’s multiple award-winning new drama ‘Best of Enemies.’

In 1968 America, as two men fight to become the next president, all eyes are on the battle between two others: the cunningly conservative William F. Buckley Jr., and the unruly liberal Gore Vidal.

During a new nightly television format, they debate the moral landscape of a shattered nation. As beliefs are challenged and slurs slung, a new frontier in American politics is opening and television news is about to be transformed forever.

Jeremy Herrin directs this blistering political thriller, filmed live in London’s West End.

Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.