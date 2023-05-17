Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Mafia Mamma’ premiere May 19-25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Mafia Mamma’ showing May 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From suburban mom to Mafia don. ‘Mafia Mamma’ follows an American woman (Toni Collette) who inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy.

Middle-aged writer Kristin (Collette) is dealing with her son leaving for college, her sexist boss, and her recently discovered unfaithful husband. During this difficult time, Bianca — her estranged grandfather's trusted advisor — contacts her with news that he has passed away and she must attend his funeral in Italy.

Despite initial hesitation, Kristin is convinced that this trip could be just what she needs to start healing herself. However, things take a turn for the worse when Kristin discovers that her grandfather wished for her — his last living descendant — to assume the role of boss for the most powerful Mafia family.

Guided by the firm’s trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Thursday, May 19, 20 and 25 at 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 21, 22, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.