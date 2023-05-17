Sedona Film Festival presents ‘R.M.N.’ premiere May 19-25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘R.M.N.’ showing May 19-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

A festival hit at the Cannes, Toronto and New York Film Festivals, ‘R.M.N.’ — by acclaimed director Cristian Mungiu — is getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

A few days before Christmas, having quit his job in Germany, Matthias returns to his multi-ethnic Transylvanian village. He wishes to involve himself more in the education of his son, Rudi, left for too long in the care of his mother, Ana, and to rid the boy of the unresolved fears that have taken hold of him. He’s preoccupied with his old father, Otto, and also eager to see his ex-lover, Csilla.

When a few new workers are hired at the small factory that Csilla manages, the peace of the community is disturbed, underlying fears grip the adults, and frustrations, conflicts and passions erupt through the thin veneer of apparent understanding and calm.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 19, 20 and 22 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, May 23 and 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.