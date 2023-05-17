Verde Valley Wine Festival Returns for 6th Year

The Verde Valley Wine Festival, Northern Arizona’s foremost wine and culinary festival is returning on May 19 and 20. With the help and support of the City of Cottonwood, the event will take place at Riverfront Park (1284 E River Front Rd.)

People come from around the region and beyond to the City of Cottonwood, known as ‘The Heart of Arizona Wine Country’ to sample the best wines the region has to offer. The new location at Riverfront Park is an idyllic spot, nestled under the trees, set alongside the Verde River in Cottonwood.

The finest Arizona wineries restaurants and artisan vendors committed to creating homegrown products will be showcased at the event. Organizers anticipate more than 20 Arizona wineries to participate. The proceeds from this event will benefit three nonprofit organizations whose missions and visions are the backbone of the Arizona wine industry, The Arizona Wine Growers Association, the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, and the Arizona Vignerons Alliance.

The Verde Valley, the hub of Arizona wine country was recently declared an American Viticultural Area (AVA), an official designation identifying the area as a grape-growing region by the federal government.

The festival will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday end at 5 p.m. In addition to the wine, food, arts and craft vendors, attendees will enjoy live music throughout the day.

To kick off the weekend’s festivities, The ‘First Crush VVWF Gala & Auction’ will be held on Friday May 19 at the Old Town Cottonwood Clubhouse. This special event will include premium wine and culinary options, a live auction and live music. Ticket holders to this event will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive wine and travel packages, as well as unique items created by local artists.

Tickets for both Friday’s auction dinner and Saturday’s event are on sale now. For more information visit Link.EdgePilot.com, verdevalleywinefestival.com/.