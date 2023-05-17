Visions of a Wizard is back at Main Stage May 18

Get your groove on with this Tech House Milieu, music starts at 9 p.m. No cover, 21+.



Friday night, May 19, keep the party going with Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts. Kelly Steward will be opening the show starting at 7 p.m. MNRH’s original music has diverse musical influences from bands such as The Beatles, Dave Matthews Band, Fleetwood Mac and Cheap Trick to name a few. Each show builds its own connection to the audience with relatable lyrics, blistering guitar solos and Miles’ improvisational freestyle. Tickets are available at MilesNielsen.com. 21+ show.

Main Stage will let the music play on and on. Saturday May 20, local band Sugar Moon hits the stage at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sugar Moon is a multi-instrumentalist trio, whose eclectic covers get audiences singing, dancing and clapping for more. A dynamic band you’re sure to enjoy! No cover, 21+. Stick around for a special Saturday night Karaoke starting at 10 p.m. Your host Shizzy will be here to help you pick the perfect song to sing. No cover 21+.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesdays with ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School, collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main Street in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.