Thu, May 18
Yavapai College Verde Valley campus adds RV park for employees, students

(Photo courtesy of Yavapai College)

(Photo courtesy of Yavapai College)

Originally Published: May 17, 2023 10:15 p.m.

CLARKDALE – A common refrain across large swaths of Yavapai County: “If I didn’t already own a house, I couldn’t afford to live here.”

And another: “My high school kids have to leave town if they want to live away from home while going to college.”

The housing availability and affordability situation has reached the point that Yavapai College is losing valuable faculty and staff, as well as current and prospective students, to communities with more plentiful and less costly housing.

While multiple employee and student housing options are under consideration college-wide, as recommended by the college’s strategic plan, one solution is all systems go: a 10-space recreational vehicle park on the YC Verde Valley Campus. The site is just east of the upper vineyard that fuels the Southwest Wine Center – the college’s teaching winery.

photo

(Courtesy Yavapai College)

The RV Park is a Yavapai College District Governing Board-approved project. It is being designed with 10 RV pads, with the college furnishing RVs for rent on four of the pads, and the other six pads open to College employees or students who already own an RV. Rental fees for the pads will be offered at a significantly low rate compared to other RV parks in the area.

Because the RV park can be developed in-house at about 50% cost savings and because it addresses a severe housing shortage in the Verde Valley, the project was moved to the top of the college’s housing solutions list.

With electrical hookup and septic available, the Verde Campus RV Park is being built with a patio, gazebo and dog run. Occupants will have access to an onsite laundry facility and, along with their neighbors, a well-maintained gravel road. The goal is to have the project completed by the start of the 2023 fall semester.

Information provided by Yavapai College.

photo

The park is being created in a lot (red) on the east side of the college vineyards. (Courtesy Yavapai College)

