Eagle’s Nest serving up smoothies, teas ahead of grand opening in VOC
VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK—Eagle’s Nest Nutrition has opened its doors in Suite A of the Bell Rock Shopping Center, 70 Bell Road Plaza.
Owners Craig Eagle and Callie have planned a grand opening June 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., but they are already serving up healthy drinks daily.
“At this time, Eagles Nest Nutrition provides vitamin and mineral filled protein smoothies, healthy energizing teas loaded with B Vitamins and Aloe, as well as protein boosted coffees,” Eagle said in a new release. “The menu will continue to expand in perfect ways to suit our beautiful community as time goes on.”
Callie grew up in the Verde Valley and is currently a radiology technologist in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Verde Valley Medical Center. Craig has been living in the Verde Valley for over 15 years and is a co-owner of the Village of Oak Creek Snap Fitness. Both are very much into health and wellness.
Customers can come to Eagle’s nest and wind up before a hike or bike ride or wind down after a morning of vigorous and fun activities. They can also order ahead and pick up quickly.
Eagle’s Nest is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 928-233-7724 or email eaglesnestnutrition@gmail.com. Find them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube at @eaglesnestnutrition.
