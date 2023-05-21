Letter to the Editor: Transportation idea
Originally Published: May 21, 2023 1:01 a.m.
Editor:
Perhaps the City of Cottonwood would put a traffic light or roundabout by 12th and South Main going into Old Town Cottonwood.
It is extremely difficult to enter Main Street from the community parks and not very safe. Some drivers ignore the 25 mph limit when approaching this area... I have seen some near-accidents.
Carole Jones
Clarkdale
-
Most Read
- Cottonwood police chief placed on leave
- Brush fire destroys 3 homes
- CyberTip leads to arrest over child porn
- Code enforcement under heavy load in Camp Verde
- Braxton in charge while Chief Gesell on leave
- Camp Verde High School wraps up the school year with celebrations, graduations
- Mingus Board rejects textbooks
- Land swap goes before county supervisors
- Yavapai College Verde Valley campus adds RV park for employees, students
- C-OC’s Schumacher named superintendent at Clarkdale-Jerome
- Cottonwood police chief placed on leave
- Brush fire destroys 3 homes
- 2 charged with drug trafficking near Cornville school
- UPDATE: Man burned in house fire
- CyberTip leads to arrest over child porn
- Lawsuit claims negligence by city, county in teen’s 2021 death
- 2023 Verde Valley Fair Schedule
- Cottonwood man accused of sex abuse, kidnapping
- The People Have Spoken: Haunted Group restaurants rake in awards
- Driver crashes into a home, faces DUI charges in Rimrock
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: