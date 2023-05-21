OFFERS
Letter to the Editor: Transportation idea

Originally Published: May 21, 2023 1:01 a.m.

Editor:

Perhaps the City of Cottonwood would put a traffic light or roundabout by 12th and South Main going into Old Town Cottonwood.

It is extremely difficult to enter Main Street from the community parks and not very safe. Some drivers ignore the 25 mph limit when approaching this area... I have seen some near-accidents.

Carole Jones

Clarkdale

News