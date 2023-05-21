Letter to the Editor: What’s an OLLI?

Editor:

One of the best-kept secrets in the Verde Valley is the program called OLLI. Its goal is to educate and socialize members. The Sedona area has some of the nationally known professors, lawyers, judges and educated people in all areas such as science, law, economics, foreign policy, art, history, gardening, and self-help, who offer their time to do presentations.

The list is a full one of offerings. If you have a talent and would like to do a presentation, contact them. Also, I have participated as a student and have made many lasting friends who are like minded.

There are session offerings this summer and fall, winter and spring. Classes are offered in Sedona, Clarkdale and Prescott. Zoom is an option for some classes if you cannot attend in person. If interested call 928-649-4275 which is the main office in Sedona. Catalogs are available for each session. Do yourself a favor and check it out.

Geni Hart

Cornville