Mingus artists take top prizes at VV Fair, including Best of Show

COTTONWOOD — Seventeen Mingus Union High School art students who participated in the Verde Valley Fair art show took home first-, second- and third-place prizes in various categories.

A total of 30 awards were given to students all over the Verde Valley. Mingus students competed in cohort groups in the categories of Traditional Art (Drawing, Painting, Printmaking) Photography, and Special Awards (Best of Show, People’s Choice, and Made in Clarkdale Artist).

Freshmen

1st Place, Drawing: Amorita Woolsey

2nd Place, Drawing: Isabel Helgeson

3rd Place, Drawing, Scarlette Whitney

Sophomores

1st Place, Drawing/Painting: Andrea Rabago-Lopez

3rd Place, Drawing/Painting: Danielle Khin

2nd Place, Photography: Danielle Khin

3rd Place Photography: Anslie Bliss

Special Awards

BEST OF SHOW, Photo, Samadi Lehto

Made In Clarkdale Award, Photo, Skyelar Cristofono

Juniors

1st Place, Drawing/Painting, Emma L’Herbier

1st Place, Caileigh Harris, Printmaking

2nd Place, Photography, Hadassah Simon

3rd Place, Photography, Nyema Kim

Special Award

Made In Clarkdale Award, Drawing/Painting, Destiny Velasquez

Seniors

2nd Place, Photography, Hailey Robinson

Special Awards

Made in Clarkdale Award, Drawing/Painting, Jackson Moore

PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD, Addy Parker