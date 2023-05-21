OFFERS
Mingus artists take top prizes at VV Fair, including Best of Show

Samadi Lehto's 10th grade Best of Show

Samadi Lehto's 10th grade Best of Show

Originally Published: May 21, 2023 3:20 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Seventeen Mingus Union High School art students who participated in the Verde Valley Fair art show took home first-, second- and third-place prizes in various categories.

A total of 30 awards were given to students all over the Verde Valley. Mingus students competed in cohort groups in the categories of Traditional Art (Drawing, Painting, Printmaking) Photography, and Special Awards (Best of Show, People’s Choice, and Made in Clarkdale Artist). 

photo

Amorita Woolsey's "My Younger Self," 9th grade first place

Freshmen

1st Place, Drawing:  Amorita Woolsey 

2nd Place, Drawing:  Isabel Helgeson 

3rd Place, Drawing, Scarlette Whitney 

Sophomores

1st Place, Drawing/Painting:  Andrea Rabago-Lopez 

3rd Place, Drawing/Painting:  Danielle  Khin 

2nd Place, Photography:  Danielle Khin 

3rd Place Photography:  Anslie Bliss 

Special Awards

BEST OF SHOW, Photo, Samadi Lehto 

Made In Clarkdale Award, Photo, Skyelar Cristofono 

photo

Skyelar Cristofono's 10th grade Made in Clarkdale Award

Juniors 

1st Place, Drawing/Painting, Emma L’Herbier 

1st Place, Caileigh Harris, Printmaking 

2nd Place, Photography,  Hadassah Simon 

3rd Place, Photography, Nyema Kim 

Special Award

Made In Clarkdale Award, Drawing/Painting, Destiny Velasquez 

Seniors 

2nd Place, Photography, Hailey Robinson 

Special Awards 

Made in Clarkdale Award, Drawing/Painting, Jackson Moore 

PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD, Addy Parker 

photo

Scarlette Whitney, 9th grade third place drawing

photo

Danielle Khin, 10th grade

photo

Emma L'Herbier, 11th grade first place drawing/painting

photo

Caleigh Harris, 11th grade first grade printmaking

photo

Hadassah Simon, 11th grade second place photography

photo

Nyema Kim, 11th grade third place photography

photo

Destiny Velasquez, 11th grade Made In Clarkdale Award, Drawing/Painting

photo

Hailey Robinson, 12th grade second place photography

photo

Jackson Moore's Apocalypse, 12th grade Made in Clarkdale Award, drawing/painting

photo

Addy Parker's Son of Suffering, 12th grade, People's Choice Award

