Mingus artists take top prizes at VV Fair, including Best of Show
COTTONWOOD — Seventeen Mingus Union High School art students who participated in the Verde Valley Fair art show took home first-, second- and third-place prizes in various categories.
A total of 30 awards were given to students all over the Verde Valley. Mingus students competed in cohort groups in the categories of Traditional Art (Drawing, Painting, Printmaking) Photography, and Special Awards (Best of Show, People’s Choice, and Made in Clarkdale Artist).
Freshmen
1st Place, Drawing: Amorita Woolsey
2nd Place, Drawing: Isabel Helgeson
3rd Place, Drawing, Scarlette Whitney
Sophomores
1st Place, Drawing/Painting: Andrea Rabago-Lopez
3rd Place, Drawing/Painting: Danielle Khin
2nd Place, Photography: Danielle Khin
3rd Place Photography: Anslie Bliss
Special Awards
BEST OF SHOW, Photo, Samadi Lehto
Made In Clarkdale Award, Photo, Skyelar Cristofono
Juniors
1st Place, Drawing/Painting, Emma L’Herbier
1st Place, Caileigh Harris, Printmaking
2nd Place, Photography, Hadassah Simon
3rd Place, Photography, Nyema Kim
Special Award
Made In Clarkdale Award, Drawing/Painting, Destiny Velasquez
Seniors
2nd Place, Photography, Hailey Robinson
Special Awards
Made in Clarkdale Award, Drawing/Painting, Jackson Moore
PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD, Addy Parker
