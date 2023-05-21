Mingus graduation set for May 26
COTTONWOOD — Get the phone cameras ready and the celebrations planned. The Mingus Union High School Graduation Ceremony will be on Bright Field on Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m., weather permitting.
The gates will open at 5 p.m. for admission to the graduation ceremony, according to Mariana Laas, Mingus spokesperson.
Around 270 students are graduating this year. The student speakers are Student Body President Alyssa Beckett, Salutatorian Hailey Robinson, Valedictorians Makena Bliss and Maisie Babcock, and Senior Class President Stacy Beltran Perez.
Parking at the high school is limited, so dropping off graduates early and carpooling is encouraged.
The Mingus graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on Verde Valley TV for family and friends to watch from home.
Each graduate received four field tickets.
Seating in the bleacher’s area and the ticketed on-field area is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Individuals who require special assistance can be dropped off at the gate and a cart will take them to the seating sections.
Accommodated parking is available in the east parking lot by the cafeteria and will be monitored.
More parking will be in the west lot, across Camino Real from the west lot, Fry’s parking lot, and in the Faith Lutheran Church parking lot.
Transportation (bus shuttles) to the school will be provided from these latter two parking areas to the ceremony and parking areas and back.
Mingus Senior Honors Night will be Monday, May 22, in the Mingus Union High School auditorium at 6 p.m.
Graduating seniors must show up for a mandatory graduation rehearsal Friday morning at 7 a.m. or they will not be allowed to participate in commencement ceremonies that evening.
Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com
