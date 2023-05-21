NEED TO KNOW

SEDONA:

Over 70 businesses and organizations have joined together throughout Sedona and the Verde Valley to create the Sedona Verde Valley Marketing Alliance.

Their campaign slogan is “Rediscover Sedona,” focusing on encouraging high-income people to visit Sedona and the Verde Valley.

For further information, visit SVVMarketing-Alliance.com.

The Sedona Area Veteran & Community Outreach organization, in partnership with the City of Sedona, is hosting Sedona’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Sedona Military Park on Monday, May 29.

The event will feature members of the Civil Air Patrol Verde Valley Composite Squadron 205 and Sedona Police Cadets.

Sedona Military Park is located at 25 Northview Road. The event will run from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

For more information, contact SAVCO President Jack Ross at SAVCO98a@gmail.com.

COTTONWOOD:

The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission is holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, May 24, to discuss the consideration of an application for two Landmark Certificates on North Cactus Street and to provide a General Plan update, historic residential property inventory, and more.

The meeting will be held at the Cottonwood City Council Chambers at 826 North Main Street beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit CottonwoodAZ.gov.

The Verde Valley Sanctuary Youth Empowerment Services program, in partnership with the Cottonwood Public Library are offering action-packed learning opportunities for kids 5-11 throughout June and July.

June 5 Self Awareness “I am me”

June 6: Bullying “Sticks and Stones”

June 12: Peer Pressure “Be your own Superhero”

June 13: Empowerment “Bring your own Cape”

June 20: Kindness & Caring “Be a Magician-changing the world”

June 26: Healthy vs Unhealthy “Red Flag – Green Flag”

June 27: Healthy vs Unhealthy “Red Light – Green Light”

July 3: Empathy “Walk in Someone Else’s shoes”

July 10: Compassion “Be a Friend”

July 11: Stress “The Sky is Falling”

July 17: Relaxation “Chill Bro”

July 18: Self Esteem “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall”

July 24: Gratitude “Attitude of Gratitude”

July 25: Feelings “The Feelings Spot” (Cartoon)

All programs run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Library located at 100 South Sixth Street. For more information, VerdeValleySanctuary.org/YES-Summer-Program.

The Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting at Red Rock Kitchen & Bath as they opened their new showroom.

Red Rock Kitchen & Bath is located at 644 South Willard Street in Cottonwood.

For more information, visit RedRockKB.com