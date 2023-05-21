OFFERS
Sun, May 21
Obituary: Harry Lloyd Snyder III

Originally Published: May 21, 2023 midnight

1953 - 2023

March 19, 1953 - May 10, 2023 Harry Lloyd Snyder III passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023, surrounded by family.

He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and served as Commander of the American Legion Post 25 in Cottonwood.

He was an entrepreneur, owning several small businesses throughout his career.

Harry’s hobbies included gardening, remodeling, and assisting others.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Rose Snyder son Harry Lloyd Snyder IV; and sister Peggy.

He is survived by his wife Laura Engebretson; daughter Shauna Snyder; son Shane Williams; sisters Ro McVety, Eileen Scott; brother Peter Snyder, John Snyder, and Larry Snyder; and 11 grandchildren.

There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

