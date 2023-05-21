Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Ready to adopt a new pet? Check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumane.org. Then call 928-634-7387 to make an appointment at the Verde Valley Humane shelter, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. Please, no drop-ins for dogs. Cat adopters may come anytime during open hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every day.

Gala

Gala is a young beauty who loves attention. She will purr and chirp and rub on your legs for attention. Gala enjoys playing and lap-cuddling. She’s picky about her feline friends and may enjoy hogging all of your attention as your one and only.

Rango

Rango is a gorgeous five-month-old pup looking for an active home. Rango loves to run, go for walks and would enjoy continuing to learn basic commands. He knows “sit” and walks pretty well on leash. Rango is going to grow up to be a big, handsome guy and will do best with adopters who match his energy level.