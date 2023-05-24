‘All My Exes Live in Sedona’ improv show with Zenprov Comedy at Mary Fisher

This Memorial Day weekend, Sedona’s only Second City-trained improv group takes a light-hearted look at love, dating, and those dysfunctional relationships which are (hopefully) now in our past, and what it is like to bump into old lover in a small town like Sedona. ‘All My Exes Live in Sedona’ is one-night-only performance starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, May 27. Zenprov Comedy shows can sell out, so order your tickets early. Tickets are $15.

“I work with improv troupes from all over the world and Zenprov is one my favs,” said Jessica Mitolo, Associate Artistic Director at Second City in Chicago. “Since 2020, I’ve had the pleasure of coaching them through a creative renaissance. They are a true ensemble that inhabits that sweet spot of being silly and insightful. A joy and a treat not to be missed.”

This show will be like no other Zenprov Comedy has done before. In one game, the troupe will retell ‘Romeo & Juliet’ from random points of view such as a plumber, psychotherapist, used car salesmen or whomever the audience suggests. The troupe will also perform a ten-minute improvised musical made up on the spot. In ‘’First Date,’ a couple of volunteers from the audience tell how they first met and fell in love, and the players re-enact it. Since the title is ‘All My Exes Live in Sedona’ the troupe play with dating, polyamory, breakups, breakthroughs, and scenes inspired by real relationship stories from the audience.

Zenprov Comedy is like the improvised TV show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ but the troupe performs both fast-paced short-form improv games and sometimes a Chicago-style long-form improvisation. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is rehearsed or scripted ahead of time. It’s all made up in the moment based on your suggestions.

The troupe is known for tapping into the rich source material that comes from living in a community steeped in spiritual seeking, UFOs, vortexes, psychics, radical vegans, and endless roundabouts. Although Zenprov may start in the woo-woo culture of Sedona, their otherworldly performances are grounded in rock-solid improv work, inventive satire, and their constant search for truths hidden within the great Cosmic Giggle.

Zenprov Comedy troupe comprises Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Chris Redish, Nathaniel Montgomery, Shaunn Cochran, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

This one-night-only performance may sell out, so please purchase tickets early. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved at SedonaFilmFestival.com or at the box office. Beer, wine and snacks are available at the venue.

WARNING: Because this show deals with relationships, it may contain adult material and therefore may not be suitable for children or overly sensitive adults.

Visit ZenprovComedy.com to learn more and to see a complete upcoming event schedule.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is located across the street from the Harkins Movie Theater at 2030 St. Rt. 89A. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show runs approximately 90 minutes.