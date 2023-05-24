Sedona Public Library will once again take part in the national Summer Reading Program. What’s this year’s fun theme? “All Together Now!” Exciting programs and lots of reading will happen at both of our Library locations.

All Together Now runs from June 3 through July 29. Registration begins May 29 at either library or online via our website. On June 3, youngsters will begin tracking their reading based on their achievable goals. For the seven weeks of the program, we encourage families to read with the youngest of readers, ages 0 to 3, and we suggest sharing reading experiences of at least ten books. For ages 4 to 11 and ages 12 to 18, the typical goal is to read for 1,000 minutes (about 16 and a half hours) or more! It’s important, and fun, to attend the program events. There are so many options!

Summer Reading Program events are happening throughout the Verde Valley, and we encourage participants to visit each library in the Verde Valley Library Group: Sedona Public Library, Cottonwood Public Library, and Camp Verde Community Library. We are all hosting collaborative events that bring participants together to share experiences.

Sedona Public Library’s kick-off event and registration is the Arizona Science Center Planetarium show on Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Community Room. All ages are welcome, and this event is sponsored by the APS Foundation.

Another collaborative event in Sedona is on Saturday, July 8, 1-3 p.m., where you can meet the Caldecott Honor Recipient illustrator Shawn Harris who is giving a book talk about his graphic novel, ‘The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza’ written by Mac Barnett. Harris will sign books and provide an illustration demonstration. This event is sponsored by Rotary Club of Sedona. To learn more, please visit our events calendar at sedonalibrary.org.

We are excited to again bring two free week-long camps with Arizona Science Center to Sedona Public Library in the Village. These camps will be from June 5-9 and June 19-23. Last year’s camps were well attended and reviewed, so be sure to register online beginning on May 1.

Additionally, Camp Verde Community Library is hosting storyteller, Farmer Jan, who is telling the story of the ‘Three Little Pigs.’ This takes place at the Camp Verde Town Gym on Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m.



Finally, Cottonwood Public Library is hosting two exciting events. The first is Talewise Science Heroes, a storytelling and science show on June 22 from 6-6:45 p.m. (ages 3-11) at Cottonwood Public Library. The next is a tween/teen event (ages 9-17) at the Cottonwood Recreation Center outside pool on July 15, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.

The Sedona Public Library Summer Reading Program calendar is full of fun events. Join us for any or all of the following: Free week-long camps with Arizona Science Center and Missoula Children's Theater; a planetarium show, pool party; robotics program; a raven visits the Library; book clubs; famous illustrators Shawn Harris and Tom Richmond; AZ State Park Ranger program; an escape room; Spanish, German, Hebrew classes; a library campout; rock painting; beekeeping; music; story times; drumming; movie nights; chess; paint night; cupcake war; science programs; and more . Stay tuned for more details on our website, social media, and calendar!

Many thanks to program sponsors including the Friends of the Sedona Library, Arizona Science Center, Rotary Club of Sedona, and the Verde Valley Library Group. For more information on these or any children’s programs, please contact Youth Services at 928-282-7714, extension 8119.