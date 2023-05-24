Film Fest presents ‘Monica’ premiere May 26-June 1

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Monica’ showing May 26-June 1 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Monica’ stars Trace Lysette, Academy Award-nominee Patricia Clarkson, Emily Browning, Joshua Close and Adriana Barraza.

‘Monica’ is an intimate portrait of a woman who returns home after a long absence to confront the wounds of her past.

Reconnecting with her mother (Patricia Clarkson) and the rest of her family for the first time since leaving as a teenager, Monica (Trace Lysette) embarks on a path of healing and acceptance.

The film delves into Monica’s internal world and state of mind, her pain and fears, her needs and desires, to explore the universal themes of abandonment and forgiveness.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 26, 27 and 29 at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, May 31 and June 1 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.