Music in the Stacks Concert Series features Velvet Buffalo

Camp Verde Community Library’s next free Special Concert Series is Thursday, May 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., featuring the band Velvet Buffalo.

Singer/songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Don Whitcher and Gregg Gould will be performing original and cover songs for your enjoyment. Solo and together, they have been a big part of the Verde Valley Music Scene for years. They have been featured artists at The Old Town Center for the Performing Arts. Also, they have been involved as a duo and solo guests at the annual Bob Dylan Birthday Bash and Joe Neri's Blues Festival.

They have a varied set list ranging from old standards to country, to blues and rock. Their music has been referred to as "Country Swamp Blues" by some, however there is more to Velvet Buffalo. You don't want to miss this concert!

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at CVLibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.