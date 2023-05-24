Obituary: Charles Arthur Anderson

Charles Arthur Anderson

1954 - 2023

Charles Arthur Anderson August 13, 1954 - April 11, 2023 Charles was born at Stanford University Hospital in Palo Alto, California.





Early in his working life, Charles worked at a bank in California at night as a data processor.



Later, he and his mother, Carolyn, owned The Pretzel People in San Diego, where they delivered hot soft pretzels to many businesses like the San Diego Stadium and Sports Arena.



He then moved to Prescott, Arizona, where he learned to be a horologist (Master Clock Maker).



In 1989, Charles moved to Cottonwood, Arizona and opened his clock shop “Time For You.” He ran his clock & watch store for 29 years and enthralled everybody with his many stories and unique gifts. Charles then opened his new shop “Junk House Charlie’s” for the last three years.



His favorite place to be was Huntington Lake, in the Sierras above Fresno, where he camped, hiked, explored and made airplane models and art pieces from found forest objects. And his love of music and interest in WWI & WWII airplanes excited and engaged him his entire life.





Charles had a brief but well-fought battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. Charles faced the last months of his life with optimism and gratefulness for all his “Charlie’s Angels.





He is survived by his wife, Janet, and his siblings Chris (Candy), Katie (MC), Kurt (Jolie), and Kirsten (Kathleen). He is also survived by stepchildren Anne, Amy (Rick) and Matthew, and grandchildren Em and Nathan. He also leaves aunts, uncle, and cousins. He was known as Uncle Clocky to nieces and nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He also leaves behind his brothers-in-law, their spouses and his beloved friends.



His deceased parents were Kenneth & Carolyn (Adams) Anderson.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Charles Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Lux Verde Banquet Hall in Cottonwood from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. In honor of Charles’ love of wearing Hawaiian shirts to all celebrations, please feel free to wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt.



Information provided by the family.