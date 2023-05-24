Obituary: Maria Leonor Anderson
Originally Published: May 24, 2023 12:19 a.m.
Maria Leonor Anderson
1951 - 2023
Maria Leonor Anderson of Camp Verde, Arizona, born Jan. 14, 1951. She made her transition to heaven May 13, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Anderson of Camp Verde, Arizona.
THE LORD IS HER SHEPHERD.
Information provided by the family.
-
