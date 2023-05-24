School is in session … Beer school that is

Beer School is in Session on May 25th at 7 p.m. with SanTan Brewing. SanTan Brewing Company is proud to be an Arizona-based, award-winning producer of hand-crafted beers made with Uncommon Quality for Everyday Occasions. It’s just $5 for five tastings of delicious beers and education on the beers and brewery. 21 and over.

Saturday May 27, come get your groove on with Cottonwood’s own The Chocolate Fountain Experience. Show starts at 8 p.m., no cover and 21+.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesdays with "This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo" with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.