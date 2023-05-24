Sedona Elks invite all to a Memorial Day BBQ

Come join the Sedona Elks, 110 Airport Road, for a community BBQ on Monday, May 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. to celebrate Memorial Day.

Live music is included by Javelina Highway featuring Bert Campbell, Dale Caddell and Joey Cruz, all musicians from the popular local group Toucan Eddie. Come dance to your favorite songs.

Cost of the BBQ is $20 and includes hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans and dessert.



This is a fantastic way to celebrate Memorial Day here in Sedona, while supporting the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and all of its youth, veteran, and community service programs.

Any questions, please call the Lodge at 928-282-7571.