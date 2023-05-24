Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Anxious Nation’ premiere May 30

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-day-only special premiere of ‘Anxious Nation’ on Tuesday, May 30 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. There will be two screenings at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The special debut of ‘Anxious Nation’ is in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month and will feature a Zoom Q&A with co-director and New York Times best-selling author Laura Morton and her daughter, Sevey Morton, after both screenings. Sevey who suffers from severe anxiety is Laura's inspiration for making the film. She wanted to create a film that would help parents and families talk about the anxiety epidemic in a public forum.

Academy Award-winning director Vanessa Roth and first-time co-director Laura Morton thoughtfully unfold the epidemic of anxiety and explore why we are such an anxious nation.

The film sets out to lift the shroud of shame around mental health while giving emotional insights into how anxiety shows up in our children’s lives, impacts families, and what parents’ contributing role may be in the journey. The filmmakers offer deep insights into how we got here and what we can do to harness anxious energy for good.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.