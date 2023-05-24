Sedona minstrel Alex Ogburn returns to Steakhouse89

Guitarist singer/songwriter Alex Ogburn will be featured at Steakhouse89 in West Sedona every Tuesday and Friday night from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ogburn plays an eclectic blend of Classic Rock standards and originals perfect as a backdrop for dining at the restaurant lounge and enjoying libations.

He is gifted with a golden voice and extraordinary musical talents on guitar. What makes watching him play even more fun is that he is a natural lefty and plays the guitar upside down – like Jimi Hendrix.

It’s most assuredly not just your average acoustic show. Come, sit back and relax as he takes you on a musical journey.

Steakhouse 89 is located at 2620 S.R. 89A, Sedona. Call for reservations at 928-204-2000, Steakhouse89.com