SIFF presents ‘Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers In Blues’ premiere May 26-June 1

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers In Blues’ showing May 26-June 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The story of Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan, as told by those who knew them best: brother Jimmie, Eric Clapton, Nile Rodgers, Jackson Browne, Billy Gibbons and their early band mates in ‘Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers In Blues.’

Using never-before-seen photos and home movies as well as the only on-camera interviews of Eric Clapton and Jimmie Vaughan who were there the night Stevie died, ‘Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers In Blues’ provides new revelations about one of the greatest guitarists of all time and the person he called his favorite guitarist, brother Jimmie.

Featuring interviews with Billy Gibbons, Jackson Browne, Nile Rodgers and their earliest band mates, the film traces the climb of two young men from a small, frame house in Oak Cliff to the top of the rock heap in the era before Tik Tok, Facebook and the Internet. The film also looks at the explosion of rock bands after the Beatles' appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, the teen club scene in Oak Cliff that spawned the Vaughan Brothers, and their eventual move to Austin, TX where they became mainstays of the late 70s "live music capitol of the world" landscape.

Their recording careers are highlighted, as well as their collaborations with the rock and roll elite (David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Jackson Browne, Billy Gibbons, Carlos Santana, Nile Rodgers, etc.) while ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons tells of playing the Texas club circuit in the 1960s and watching a 15-year-old Jimmie Vaughan performing with The Chessmen, his early band. As the only production that Jimmie Vaughan has ever collaborated with, he and Eric Clapton give their first on-camera interviews about what happened on the night that Stevie died, while Jackson Browne recounts loaning his recording studio to Double Trouble and singing at Stevie's funeral. Nile Rodgers tells of working with Stevie on David Bowie's ‘Let's Dance’ and producing ‘Family Style,’ the last studio recording by Jimmie and Stevie.

Filled with rock history, never-before-seen photos and home movies, as well as previously untold stories from the people who were "in the room when it happened", ‘Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers In Blues’ is a must-see for any baby boomer and an eye-opening revelation for those who don't know the Vaughan brothers and their enduring legacy.

Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, May 26, 28, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, May 31 and June 1 at 4 p.m.

