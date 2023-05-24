SIFF presents ‘Somewhere in Queens’ premiere May 26-June 1

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Somewhere in Queens’ showing May 26-June 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Leo Russo (Ray Romano) lives a simple life in Queens, New York with his wife Angela (Laurie Metcalf), their shy but talented son “Sticks” (Jacob Ward), and Leo’s close-knit network of Italian American relatives and neighborhood friends.

Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father (Tony Lo Bianco) and younger brother (Sebastian Maniscalco), Leo lives each week for Sticks’ high school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child as he rules the court as a star athlete.

When the high school senior gets a surprising and life-changing opportunity to play basketball in college, Leo jumps at the chance to provide a plan for his future, away from the family construction business. But when sudden heartbreak threatens to derail Sticks, Leo goes to unexpected lengths to keep his son on this new path.

In ‘Somewhere in Queens’, Ray Romano embraces the roles of star, screenwriter, producer, and first-time director in a heartfelt and humorous ode to the universal dynamics of family — and the spirit of Queens, NY.

Showtimes will be Friday, Monday and Tuesday, May 26, 29 and 30 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, May 27 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, May 31 and June 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.