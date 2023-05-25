Fossil Creek Road closure extended until late June
CAMP VERDE — The closure of Fossil Creek Road, also known as Forest Road 708, has been extended until June 26 to complete roadwork necessary for safe public access.
Fossil Creek Road has been closed since late February for a resurfacing project.
FR 708 will reopen 8 a.m. June 26, at which point, access to Fossil Creek (permitted), FR 502 and the Childs Dispersed Camping Area will be allowed.
Permits are required to visit Fossil Creek. Permits for June 26-30 and July will be available on recreation.gov beginning June 1.
Following July, the standard process for reserving Fossil Creek permits will resume.
While construction on FR 708 has improved road conditions, motorists should still exercise caution. Watch for oncoming traffic and maintain safe speeds, especially around curves and areas with steep drop-offs.
Coconino National Forest motorists are reminded to always check the status of roads online at coconinonationalforest.us prior to any excursion. Roads may close at any time due to weather, hazards or other unforeseen events.
Information provided by Coconino National Forest.
