What's happening Memorial Day Weekend in Verde Valley

Saturday, May 27, the Verde Valley Military Service Park will host the annual Memorial Day observance and Flag change-out at Garrison Park in Cottonwood. Event begins at 1 p.m. Water will be available, but please bring your own chairs Total time for event is approximately 30-45 minutes.

Saturday, May 27, American Legion Donald C. Thompson Post and Auxiliary 135 will host the 12th annual Memorial Day Observance at their future home property, 11350 E. Cornville Road, Cornville, beginning at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to come. The keynote speaker is Dr. Ronald Wright. This is an outside event and due to anticipated warm temperatures, participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and umbrella. Cool water will be offered, refreshments will follow the program.

Saturday, May 27, Camp Verde Heritage Pool will open for the season at 290 Apache Trail and will be open daily until the start of school.

Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m., the Veterans of Foreign Wars Bert Black Jr. Post 7400 will be conducting its Memorial Day ceremony at Cottonwood Cemetery on North Main Street. Water, shade and some seating will be provided. The event will last about 30-45 minutes. There will be a rifle salute and TAPS for our fallen comrades and sisters.

Monday, May 29, the City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, as will the library, but Cottonwood Recreation Center will remain open and will operate according to the following schedule:

Rec Center

Fitness center: 4:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; pool hours: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Outdoor Pool - Lap swim: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.; recreational swim: 12:30–4 p.m.

Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) and Verde Shuttle will be operating regular service on Memorial Day.

Monday, May 29, all Prescott National Forest and Coconino National Forest offices and ranger stations will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day, which honors all the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. There are currently no fire restrictions on the Prescott National Forest, but visitors are reminded that fireworks and explosives are prohibited on federal lands. Law enforcement officers, fire personnel and recreation staff will be patrolling over the Memorial Day weekend to ensure visitor safety. The Coconino National Forest waives recreation pass fees May 27-29 at Red Rock Pass sites. There are restriction on camping and campfires in the Red Rock Ranger District.

Monday, May 29, Yavapai County Board of Supervisors hosts a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Historic Citizens' Cemetery, 415 Sheldon St., Prescott. Presentations for the observance will include Master of Ceremony Sen. Ken Bennett, Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman James Gregory, Vice Chairman Harry Oberg and Prescott Police Chief Amy Bonney. Period attire is welcome, and parking will be available at Yavapai College with shuttle vans picking up near the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

