Obituary: Sandra June Slifer

Sandra June Slifer

1949 - 2023

Sandra June Slifer went to be with Jesus on Thurs., May 11, 2023. Sandy was born in San Bernardino, California, on Nov. 5, 1949.





She graduated from high school in Notice, Idaho, where her family was ranchers. She spent much of her younger days raising farm animals, at horse shows, and riding in parades. She moved to the Phoenix area, where she became an LPN and spent most of her nursing career serving in care centers.

After moving to Camp Verde, Arizona, she worked at the Haven of Camp Verde for over 22 years. Sandy was a people person and is remembered fondly by many of the patients and families she served at the Haven.





Sandy was a committed follower of Jesus and attended weekly Bible studies and was an active member of the Camp Verde Baptist Church.





Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and daughter Heidi Volz of Joseph City.

She is survived by her sister Nancy Young of Mesa, AZ and her brother Dale Johnson of Joseph City, AZ, her granddaughters Ashley Hammond of Camp Verde and Katelyn Slifer, of Missouri, nieces Amanda Scott of Joseph City, Brittney Brewer of Mesa, and nephew Ryan Young of Phoenix.





Sandy was a person who exuded joy and happiness. She was a person who loved people and has made many friends in the over 30 years in Camp Verde.





The family would like to invite all her friends, acquaintances, and those whose lives she touched to join them in a celebration of Sandy’s life on June 10th at 10:30. Lunch will be provided after the celebration. The celebration will be hosted by Camp Verde Baptist Church, 299 West Hollamon Street, Camp Verde, Arizona 86322.

Condolences and memorial may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com Information provided by the funeral home.