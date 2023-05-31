A jazzy, bluesy weekend at Sound Bites Grill

It’s a great musical weekend of Jazz and Blues coming up at Sound Bites Grill with two musical acts that will knock your proverbial socks off.

On Friday, June 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., The Dave Len Scott Quartet returns.

Band leader Dave Len Scott was raised in Detroit, Michigan, Scott spending 25 years as a freelance trumpeter and pianist, touring with Boz Scaggs and recording with artists on the Concord Jazz record label (Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, Big Kahuna & The Copa Cat Pack). For a time, he was lead trumpeter and featured soloist with the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

His career took off In San Francisco, when he was asked to play in Boz Scagg’s band when they needed someone to play the trumpet lines on his big hits Lido and Lowdown. Scott stepped in and filled the bill, impressing everyone with his talent and virtuosity. From there, he became a musical staple in the world of Jazz.

Dave Len Scott brings together a beautiful classical sound with high-compression lead trumpet playing and piano, balancing power. Scott, on trumpet and keys, lays down the groove. He creates the perfect mood for enjoying a fine meal. He is fun to watch as he gives his all in every song he plays.

A Las Vegas alumni, Scott brings a veritable cornucopia of jazz classics and standards to the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom Stage.

He plays with emotion and professional aplomb, captivating his audience and keeping them well entertained through their dining experience. If you like finger-snapping and head-bobbing jazz, Scott fits the bill. He is what cool is all about.

On Saturday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m., the Mother Road Trio entertains with a powerhouse ensemble of seasoned professional, musicians.

This Flagstaff-based band featuring upright-bass, guitar, vocals and harmonica plays American originals and covers, plus a lively mix of blues, country, standards, old time, jazz, Motown, rock and swing. Their style is as diverse as Route 66 itself, and they bring a plethora of great music to every stage they grace.

Band leader Sammy McRae is top dog on harmonica playing a crazy stream of notes on the magic blow harp that awes.

With a genuinely soulful voice, and the ability to get a crowd up on their feet begging for more, this quick-witted showman has been a “Blues Ambassador” in the Southwest for over 20 years, pleasing audiences far-and-wide with his engaging stage presence.

Mike Shiner, the band’s bass bombardier and vocal powerhouse, is classically trained, breaking hearts and taking names with his seismic vocals and charm. With a degree from Berklee College of Music, Mike holds down the bottom, and brings both swagger and academic polish to this dynamic trio.

Guitarist Larry Czarneck started out in the explosive music scene in Chicago, then took off to LA, and eventually landed in Flagstaff — taking the Route 66 town by storm.

Larry’s virtuoso guitar playing drives the trio’s infectious rhythm with precision and panache. Larry has cultivated a unique blend of bluesy licks and tricks thrilling crowds with his impressive playing and singing, along with his expressive stage capers.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via the website.