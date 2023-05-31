Jerry McFarland, Rick Cucuzza light up Bella Vita stage this weekend

As we head into the summer Sedona becomes even more perfect for dining outside under the stars while listening to music performed live by talented musicians who know how to entertain.

On Friday, June 2, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jerry McFarland takes his turn on the beautiful Bella Vita Ristorante outside stage where under the patio lights he plays and sings his heart out for those who enjoy a fine Italian meal while being serenaded and entertained.

McFarland is a seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs played and sung with the poise and confidence of a seasoned professional.

He covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics. Take your pick. Oldies, rock, American songbook, folk and classical, Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and The Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

McFarland has had the pleasure to sing in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium, working with great touring musicians such as Cher and Jose Feliciano.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired Jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues Classics.

On Saturday, June 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the Bella Vita outside patio stage, guitarist Rick Cucuzza performs.

Cucuzza has been playing professionally for many years and now continues as a “one-man-band. He plays numerous instruments and covers many different genres. He has a style on his instrument that is all his own and he plays with excitement and virtuosity.

Sound is his palette and he paints a musical picture that evolves through his performance, as he crafts his tunes from one landscape to another. He plays both originals and standards and does so with passion and precision.

He is a true crowd pleaser and engages his audience through his musical journey through the classics we all love and beyond. A consummate professional, he can always be relied upon to put on a stellar performance.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellsaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.