Join oil painter Jerome Guillet at Carre d’artistes Gallery June 10

Jerome Guillet, an accomplished oil painter is going to visit us on June 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. He will be doing a demonstration by finishing an oil painting alla prima while he is with us.

Jerome will be happy to answer any questions on his process and will write personal notes on the back of any art purchased. We hope to have you join us for a day of art.

We currently have 30 artists' works in our gallery, all original, starting at $175. Jerome's available works will also range from $175 to $3,200 and are already available online.

Carre d'artistes Gallery is located at 336 State Route 179, Suite B121 in Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-8704.