Local church presents free concert June 2

Gospel and Christian music fans need to circle June 2, on their calendars. On that date at 4:30p.m., Nashville-based duo, Ernie and Jason Couch will be in concert at The Posse Grounds Amphitheatre, on Posse Ground Rd in Sedona, presenting a high energy mixture of classic and new cutting-edge gospel music. These guys are known across the United States and Canada for their live music, good humor, and genuine spirit. Many describe them as unique, refreshingly different, and a lot of fun. Jason states, “We perform music with a message that speaks to all age groups and all backgrounds. We enjoy what we do, and we want folks to leave our concerts feeling better than when they arrived.”

2023 has marked 31 years that Ernie and Jason have been working together on-the-road. Through the years their music has been nominated for a Grammy Award and has charted ten singles in the United States and Europe. Both Ernie and Jason have sung with the famed Plainsmen Quartet. The guys have recorded with such musical greats as George Beverly Shea, Jake Hess, Mary Wilson, George Jones, Boots Randolph, Patti Page, Lou Christie, Jeannie Seely, Danny and the Juniors, Tommy Roe, Lacy J. Dalton, Carl Giammarese, and Petra, just to name a few. For a great time of music, fun, and encouragement, don’t miss this concert.

This evening of free music will begin at 4:30 p.m. with high energy music presented by Christ Center Wesleyan’s Praise Band. The evening is presented, free of charge to all by Christ Center Wesleyan Church, 580 Brewer Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336. For more information, check out the Church’s website at ChristCenterSedona.org.