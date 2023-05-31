Met Live Opera 'Die Zauberflöte' on screen in Sedona June 3 and 7

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to continue to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2022-2023 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season concludes with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s ‘Die Zauberflöte’ live via simulcast on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. and the encore presentation on Wednesday, June 7 at 3 p.m.

Plan to come early as Ed Ingraham will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the LIVE production on Saturday.

One of opera’s most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years — a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared “the best production I’ve ever witnessed of Mozart’s opera.” Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast. In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart’s fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.

The pre-opera talk will take place one hour before the live Saturday simulcast. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.